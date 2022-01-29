Vershon calls for unity to solve crime

Dancehall singjay Vershon is calling for an end to the “blame game” in regards to crime and violence. Instead, he is urging that all parties come together and work at a non-partisan solution.

“It's now time for each one of us to stop blaming the other person for the level of crime wave we are experiencing. Everyone is caught up in some discussion as to who or what is responsible for crime. Rather than having a forum involving all stakeholders and dealing with the problem. We are divided, and this is what we need to fix first. We will never be able to fix crime unless we are on common grounds,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, 111 murders occurred in the first 22 days of the year.

The word from the new Jamaica Defence Force head, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, the use of states of public emergency (SOEs) as a crime-fighting tool is definitely on the cards. But, acknowledges concerns about the increased deployment of the military in civilian security operations.

On Christmas Day, Vershon performed on Vershon Live In Concert held at Manjai Park, The Gambia. He said his debut performance in the African State was well received by the thousands who were on hand.

He is currently promoting his latest song Can't Trust Dem featuring Chronic Law. The song was released on the Real Queffa Records label on January 12, 2022.

Vershon explained that, “the producer, YGF, sent the riddim” for him to record a song on it.

“I thought about a collab and the first name which comes to my mind is Chronic Law. He has the real qualities to enhance this project. Chronic Law is versatile, rides riddim well, and has the right attitude... being aggresive but humble. I wrote the chorus and a verse, while he (Chronic Law ) did two verses,” said Vershon.

Vershon, whose real name is Adrian Brown, was born in Cockburn Pen, Kingston 11.

He attended the Greater Portmore High in St Catherine. He said his interest in music started when he was nine.

“I was an ardent churchgoer, who sang at both church and school concerts. I released my first official song, Key Fi Mi Life, on the Real Queffa Records label in 2013.

Vershon other songs include Mercy of God, Used To Be Hungry, Pretty Like Barbi Doll, and No Worries.