Vershon, DCOD3 not giving up

AMERICAN-BASED female singjay DCOD3 is challenging Jamaicans, both local and overseas, to hold on tight to their dreams and put God in the midst of their plans.

“Trials and tribulations is part of life's journey. The Bible warns us that this world is not a bed of roses, so let us put God in our everday doings and never let go of our dreams. Our dreams may come — sometimes when we least expect them,” she said.

DCOD3, who had dreams of working out with Vershon, got that opportunity when he hopped onto the female's cover of Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up, released October 15, 2021 on the Delly Ranx-owned Pure Music Production imprint.

DCOD3, born Arianna Clarke, is of Jamaican parentage. She lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Her releases include Toyko Drift, Dreams on the Hill, and Cyah Gi Mi Dat.

Vershon, given name Adrian Brown, was born in Cockburn Pen, Kingston 11.

His releases include Inna Real Life, Mercy of God, Use to be Hungry, and Pretty like Barby Doll.