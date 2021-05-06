Versi makes the sacrifice

Despite making the choice to remain in the United States, on-the-rise singjay Versi said he is still connecting with his wider audience.

“I left Jamaica on October 18, 2019 with intentions of returning home but due to the pandemic and the fact that my sons were born here, I decided to make the sacrifice [to stay],” he told the Jamaica Observer.

His latest release, Sacrifice, was produced by Darshan Records and Cawvinz Ent. It has an accompanying music video.

“The inspiration for this song came from the things I've experienced in my life and obviously this pandemic has forced anyone who wants to have a better tomorrow to make sacrifices. If you know me, you'll know that I don't usually tackle topics like the average artiste, it has to be out of the box as well as lyrical, witty and melodic,” Versi continued.

The artiste, whose given name is Sheldon Taylor, is pleased with the support of the project.

“The feedback has been great so far, the Internet has been going crazy over the video and people are anticipating my upcoming album. I don't really have any specific expectations, I just work knowing that there is no limit to my music,” he said.

Versi launched his career in 2010 with the track Bank Inna Mi Pocket. He performed and has written songs for and toured with Beenie Man. He is also credited for writing tracks for Bounty Killer, I-Octane, Elephant Man and ZJ Liquid.

According to the singjay, he has been making steady progress in the industry.

“I've seen a lot of growth in my music based on the approach I'm taking, growth in my vocals and also my understanding of the business. In terms of my materials; I think I've been putting good music over the years, I just wasn't taking the best approaches or maybe some just didn't work as fast enough but I've learnt from them all; they built me into the person I am now,” he explained.

The artiste wishes to see greater things for Sacrifice.

“My hopes for the track is that it gets in every household across the globe,” he told the Observer.