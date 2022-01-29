Versi pushes with Perseverance

Versi is pleased with the positive feedback to his latest single, Perseverance . Released in January, the single is co-produced by PlatinumKids Records, Studio 91 Records, and Cawvinz Records.

A video for the project came out a week ago and has racked up 285,000 views.

“The fans dem a respond to the message in the music. Everywhere I go in the streets in New York, mi ah get crazy love and response; so I know it's working. Mi can't walk without somebody mentioning the music and how it resonates with them. We just almost finish a month and 2022 already feeling like a life-changing year for me,” he said.

The visuals were provided by director Di Rahtid Yute (DRY) and shot in New York City, particularly Queens and Bronx.

In the meantime, the artiste's long-awaited album is in the works and he is aiming for a 2022 release. His Sacrifice EP, which features nine tracks, was released in June last year and is reportedly doing well.

Currently based in New York, Versi has become a staple in the music scene for the past few years, releasing various singles like Battlefield and Sacrifice.

“I've seen a lot of growth in my music based on the approach I'm taking, growth in my vocals, and also my understanding of the business. I am ready to take it to the next level,” he said.