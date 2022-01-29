Versi pushes with Perseverance

Versi pushes with PerseveranceSaturday, January 29, 2022
|
Versi is pleased with the positive feedback to his latest single, Perseverance . Released in January, the single is co-produced by PlatinumKids Records, Studio 91 Records, and Cawvinz Records.
A video for the project came out a week ago and has racked up 285,000 views.
“The fans dem a respond to the message in the music. Everywhere I go in the streets in New York, mi ah get crazy love and response; so I know it's working. Mi can't walk without somebody mentioning the music and how it resonates with them. We just almost finish a month and 2022 already feeling like a life-changing year for me,” he said.
The visuals were provided by director Di Rahtid Yute (DRY) and shot in New York City, particularly Queens and Bronx.
In the meantime, the artiste's long-awaited album is in the works and he is aiming for a 2022 release. His Sacrifice EP, which features nine tracks, was released in June last year and is reportedly doing well.
Currently based in New York, Versi has become a staple in the music scene for the past few years, releasing various singles like Battlefield and Sacrifice.
“I've seen a lot of growth in my music based on the approach I'm taking, growth in my vocals, and also my understanding of the business. I am ready to take it to the next level,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy