Veteran toaster Trinity dead at 67

In the era of the Disco 45, Trinity was a kingpin. No hit song seemed complete without a toast by the jocular deejay, who died April 8 at age 67.

Trinity, who battled diabetes for many years, died at the National Chest Hospital in Kingston where he had been a patient for just over two weeks.

His sister, Sandra Brammer, told the Jamaica Observer that he had been ill since March.

“Him wasn't him usual jokey self. Him was in a lotta pain whenever I went to his home,” she said.

Born Wade Brammer, Trinity was from Payne Land in Kingston, and began recording in the mid-1970s. He was among a flood of deejays who emerged in the wake of toaster U Roy's breakthrough earlier that decade.

His greatest triumphs came with producer Joe Gibbs, whose camp in the late 1970s turned out many hit songs through Dennis Brown, Culture, Althea and Donna, and George Nooks.

Three Piece Suit, Starsky And Hutch, and Judgement Time were some of the hit songs Trinity did for Gibbs. The latter was a toast to Ruddy Thomas' version of Loving Pauper.

Released in 1978, Loving Pauper/Judgement Time was part of the Disco 45 craze in Jamaican music. It was an album-sized version of a 45 with the singer followed by the deejay.

Nooks remembers Trinity as “a cool youth” who fit into the happy vibes at Gibbs' Retirement Crescent studio.

“When I came into the business, him was one of the persons mi used to par with. It was always good vibes at the studio; man play domino and ludo,” he recalled.

Like many of his contemporaries, Trinity's hit run cooled during the 1980s when a new wave of deejays swept the dancehall. He and acts like Dillinger had a second coming in the 1990s, thanks to oldies shows like Heineken Startime and renewed interest in their music throughout Europe.

In recent years, Trinity toured France regularly and did shows in Israel. Trinity & Friends: The Blackbeard Years 1978-83, an album of collaborations he did for producer Rodguel “Blackbeard” Sinclair, was released in December.

Wade “Trinity” Brammer Jr is survived by two children, three brothers and three sisters.