Veterans charity concert on Nov 13

VETERANS for Veterans concert, which seeks to raise funds for the care of indigent ex-soldiers, is slated for Saturday, November 13.

The virtual event is earmarked as the main donation drive for the National Poppy Appeal 2021.

“This event is the grand finale for our 2021 Poppy Appeal month which was launched on October 3,'' said Lieutenant Colonel Warrenton Dixon, chairman of the National Poppy Appeal and executive producer of the event.

“Our goal this year is to raise $15 million, and we have been pulling out all the stops with our Poppy Patrols and the Step for Vets. However, we are still below the target and so this event will be used not only to entertain, but to educate and to push for donations,” he continued.

The concert's star-studded line-up includes Bounty Killer, Tarrus Riley, Agent Sasco, Tessanne Chin, Jermaine Edwards, and saxophonist Dean Fraser.

“It will be a top-class production that will offer first-class entertainment while revealing a unique perspective of the army core. With the performances set within a backdrop of some of the army's exclusive locations, we will showcase the grandeur, the pageantry and the style of the JDF, along with the star-powered musical line-up that will be offered,” said Martin Lewis of Team Solutions, producers of the event.

“Special features interwoven with the musical performances will make for a unique virtual experience which we are sure our viewers will enjoy.”