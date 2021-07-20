Viice takes aim at summer anthem

Singjay Viice is confident his latest single, What If, will give him his big break.

“It's a song about working hard, and what you would have to do if you win or just drop into a load of cash. I think this is the song for the summer because with the pandemic ending, people are looking to hustle and create opportunities more than ever before. The song already take off in Falmouth,” said Viice.

What If was released on the Top Braff Music label in May.

But even while Viice is extolling the virtues of hard work, Jamaica's employment rate fell off dramatically this year.

Jamaica's unemployment rate for January 2021 rose to 8.9 per cent. According to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, as at January 2021, there were 1,194,800 employed persons. This was 74,300 or 5.9 per cent less than the number of persons when compared to January 2020.

This is not Viice's first release. In 2018, he released Hard Rain which generated a fair amount of buzz. But he feels he is on the verge of a huge breakthrough with his latest effort, so much so that he has redoubled his promotional efforts.

“I am planning on doing a music video for the project as well, plus I am planning a major social media roll-out,” he said.

Born Nicholas Peterkin, Viice grew up in Falmouth attending Cedric Titus High School, where he developed a love for music. He worked hard to hone his skills over the years, investing heavily in his recording career. Now, all that effort may be finally paying off.

“This song is creating the biggest impact out of any other song right now, so it's full steam ahead,” he said.