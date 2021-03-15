Villa Vill hopes to score with Paper Chase

EMERGING deejay Villa Vill believes the COVID-19 vaccine is the only solution for the world to return to normality. But he confesses that he's a bit apprehensive.

“Based on what I read, I think it (the vaccine) came about real quickly; therefore, the makers a not sure about all the side effects. I would prefer the vaccine makers work out all the kinks before I take the jab,” Villa Vill told the Jamaica Observer. “The vaccine is ultimately the way forward. But in the interim, I would encourage everyone to wear their masks, sanitise, and follow the protocols. That's the only way to keep the numbers down.”

As of yesterday, more than 30,000 Jamaicans tested positive for the coronavirus, while close to 500 deaths have been recorded. An 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew is currently in effect to assist in stemming the current spike in numbers.

It was, however, during this lockdown that Villa Vill was inspired to pen the lyrics for his upcoming single, Paper Chase.

“I'm creative; I jus' build it... It's just fun. Something to laugh to. No violence,” he said.

Paper Chase will be released early April and is co-produced on the Yaad of Fame and Bass Republix imprint. He anticipates a favourable response to the song.

Now in his 30s, Villa Vill (given name Orville Mullings) is a former student of Jamaica College in Kingston. The wing back represented his alma mater in football at the Pepsi, Colts, and Manning Cup levels.

He migrated to the United States in the late 1990s where he plied his trade for Central Florida Kraze in the Professional Development League. The team won the league and he ended the season as leading goal scorer with 19 goals.

“I thought I would have gotten a contract for the MLS (Major League Soccer), however, it was only the white youths got one and I was the leading goal scorer. That really broke my spirit and I returned home,” said the deejay, who has also represented Hazard (now Portmore United) in the Premier League and Royal Lakes in the Major League.

He lifted the title for the latter in 2011/12 season.

Villa Vill is currently pursuing his other passion, music.

“The music business is not without its challenges. My biggest challenge is getting you music out there. While not all disc jocks are like that, getting your music played by disc jocks can be a costly affair. Another thing is that most of the named artistes don't pay emerging acts any mind,” he said.

He said he will, however, persevere.

“I want to set up a foundation, God's Glory Foundation, to help children as all dreams begin there. It would be good if every artiste do something like this,” he said.

Villa Vill's other songs include Gangster Life ft Lady J, Ghetto Superstar, Party Anthem ft Charly Black and Future Fambo.