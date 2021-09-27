Vinyl group gives back to Chetolah

THE Vinyl Records Collectors Association (VRCA) recently donated gift vouchers valued at $200,000 to six students of the Chetolah Mel-Nathan Primary School in west Kingston.

The vouchers were handed over to school administrators and students, by VRCA President Michael “Louis” Owens, at the school on September 8.

Outstanding students from grades four to six were recipients of the gesture.

Owens told the Jamaica Observer that the vouchers cover school supplies which are available at Sangster's Book Store.

Velma Whyte-Ellington, a member of the VRCA who died in 2020, was a past student of Chetolah Mel-Nathan Primary School (previously Chetolah Park Primary).

Last year, the organisation donated 27 tablets and six laptops to the school whose past students also include Bunny Wailer and Marcia Griffiths.

“It's important for us to give back to Jamaicans at home and abroad in some way,” said Owens.

Formed in 1997, the VRCA has 49 members based in Jamaica, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, South Florida, Connecticut, and Toronto.

As its name implies, members are vinyl aficionados dedicated to maintaining interest in that medium by playing records on radio and at sound system dances.

The VRCA has made donations to the Boys' Town computer library and Alpha Boys' Home, also in Kingston.