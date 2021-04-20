Violinist appeals for assistance

Jamaican violinist Gabriel Bartley-Walters is seeking public assistance to come up with the £30,000 required for tuition to further his studies at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Bartley-Walters has taken to the crowdfunding platform gogetfunding.com in order to try to attain the target required having been selected as one of a select group of musicicians from across the world to be a violin student at the music school located in the north of England. The course of study will see the Jamaican working with some of the world's best professors and academics.

Up to press time, donations stood at £286.

In the brief on the crowdfunding website, Bartley-Walters noted that by taking up this offer it will allow him to develop his skills on the instrument and represent at the highest standard of music performance.

“The costs associated with pursuing this education are too much for me to bear on my own. Therefore, I am trying numerous sources and reaching out in many directions for assistance, including this Crowdfunding page. Any financial support that you can provide will be immensely appreciated; even £10 can make a difference if 3,000 or more people donate that amount. While I may never be able to repay the investment made towards my tuition expenses, as a token of my deepest gratitude, I will provide regular updates of my progress at the college via social media and youtube platforms,” he shared.

Walters-Bartley has been playing the violin since the age of seven. For the past few years, he has represented Jamaica at the international level, being the first Jamaican to perform with the Orchestra of the Americas (formerly Youth Orchestra of the Americas) in 2014 and L'Orchestre de la Francophonie in 2017. He is the associate concertmaster of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Jamaica and the concertmaster of the University of the West Indies Classical and Jazz Ensemble (UWI CAJE). In addition, he founded the Accel String Quartet, one of the premier string quartets in Jamaica, which performs regularly at events and concerts islandwide. He also teaches music and plays the violin at the National Youth Orchestra of Jamaica (NYOJ).

“I have had dreams of going to music school to further my skills and learn more about the instrument. This would provide the opportunity for me to perform to the best of my abilities, as well as to make my country proud at the biggest stages and also be in a great position to give back to the next generation, so that they can be provided better opportunities than I was, in the future.”