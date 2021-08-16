Virtual Dancin', A SUCCESS

MICHAEL Barnett stepped into virgin territory on August 7 for Let's Go Dancin', the virtual rendition of his popular retro party. Things went better than expected.

“We were very pleased. At peak there were over 350 viewers on host site collectorskornernow.com, and we later learned that scores of viewers were unable to access the site via the link we issued. We will definitely have to work to correct that issue for the next time,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Barnett was unable to say where most of the audience came from but noted that many persons in Jamaica and the United States logged on to the session.

“It was very reassuring to see there were viewers from far away as Australia, Dubai and Japan,” he added.

For his cyber dance debut Barnett was joined by Stokey Love and DJ Edson, his colleagues from Kool 97 FM, and Senor Daley of Classique Disco.

He said they, “Treated the event as if we were playing for a full house of live partygoers, and that vibe was maintained from 8 pm Saturday night to 5 am Sunday when we signed out.”

The virtual staging of Let's Go Dancin' was co-sponsored by the Jamaica Observer, Kool 97 FM, Christar Villas Hotel, Devon Bourne's Rubis Station, ShopUSABrides.com, Chungs Catering and Tony Jolly's restaurants.

— Howard Campbell