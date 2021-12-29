Virtual pantomime

FOR the past 80 years, the National Pantomime has opened on Boxing Day. Due to the pandemic, that did not happen in 2020 but the Little Theatre Movement (LTM), which produces the annual production, was determined that it should happen this year.

On Sunday, the curtains opened on the virtual stage to showcase this year's production, Rebel K.

“It's an abridged pantomime, only an hour, with minimal music, but we just could not make our 80th anniversary pass without a 'panto' opening on Boxing Day,” Anya Gloudon Nelson of the LTM told the Jamaica Observer.

She further explained that last year they were to stage a pantomime but that had to be shelved due to the recurring rounds of the pandemic. She noted that the pantomime company met and decided that something had to be done.

“We had plans to stage Nah Give Up At All last season but we had to abort those plans. So when we met the cast and crew said they were tired of COVID-19 stories and wanted to create something that was inspiring. Eventually, we came up with the storyline of a youngster trying to make it in entertainment. We realised we already had Johnny Reggae and Reggaeson so we shifted the character to make it a girl from uptown who is not supported by her mother in her dream to venture into the industry,” said Gloudon Nelson.

“We realise that this is of such relevance as we see it so often when we are called on to assist students with their SBAs (School-based Assessments). So many of the students ts come to us an say the perception out there is that only 'fool-fool' people do theatre arts. We have to show them that this is a legitimate industry and it takes lot of skill and effort to be successful. So we quickly realised that this would make a strong story,” Gloudon Nelson added.

Rebel K was launched on the local Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica and has been aired a few times. It is also available for viewing free of cost on the LTM's YouTube channel.

“We will keep it on our YouTube channel for the rest of the holidays so it can be viewed free of cost for this period. The plan is to expand it and take it to stage in the new year.”

For Gloudon Nelson, producing Rebel K came with its fair share of challenges ranging from the pandemic to the absence of a budget.

“The truth is the 2019 pantomime, Ruckshon Junction, had to be pulled off stage and so we did not have the opportunity to recoup the costs. So we had a heart-to-heart with the cast and it became clear that we were doing this for the love. The lack of funds and a budget prevented us from printing the script at one point, so we were rehearsing and reading from phones. In true Jamaican fashion, we had to 'tun we han' and be creative as it related to set design and construction. We had to do a lot of the rehearsals outdoors and online and even when we were physically together we had to abide by curfew hours. COVID-19 protocols also resulted in a decision being taken to limit the amount of singing that we did in order to minimise risk. Hopefully, we can add back the music when Rebel K is on the stage,” Gloudon Nelson shared.