VP Records hails 'Scratch'

Lee “Scratch” Perry's influence and contributions to reggae have left an indelible mark that cannot be filled.

Lee was a record producer and singer who was most noted for his innovative studio techniques and production style. He was a pioneer in the development of dub who adopted remixing with studio effects to create new instrumental or vocal versions of existing reggae tracks.

He worked with several of reggae's greatest artistes, including Bob Marley and The Wailers, Max Romeo, The Congos and more.

In 2003 he won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for Jamaican E T. Lee was also nominated in 2007 for The End of an American Dream, Repentance (2008), Revelation (2010), and Back On The Controls (2014).

Patricia “Miss Pat” Chin, matriarch of VP Records, said: “I am so sad to hear of my dear friend Lee “Scratch” Perry's passing. Our relationship started more than 60 years ago at Randy's Record Mart in Jamaica. My condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.”

Over the span of his career Lee released 77 albums. In 2021 he released four albums: Dubz of The Root; Friends; No Bloody Friends and, To Conquer The Evil Duppies. To honour Record Store Day 2021 he reissued the 1978 vocal, remastered classic LP Roast Fish, Collie Weed & Corn Bread recorded at his famed Black Ark studio.