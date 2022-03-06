VP remembers Denroy Morgan

Independent Caribbean-owned record label VP Records is extending its condolences to the family, friends and fans of reggae artiste Denroy Morgan.

In a statement VP Records noted that its association with Denroy Morgan began in the late 1990s with the signing of Morgan Heritage, the sibling group which Morgan managed.

“Over the years, we have released over 40 albums together and a new release, Denroy Morgan and The Black Eagles Divine Destiny, is scheduled for release through VPAL Music distribution on April 22,” the label noted.

“We've been blessed to have a long business relationship with this one-of-a-kind individual and feel great sadness for the family,” said VP Records President Randy Chin, “He will be remembered.”

VP Records further noted that Morgan's career in music began in the late 60s, playing reggae and rocksteady with a band called the Mad Creators after migrating to New York. By 1974, Morgan had co-founded the Black Eagles Band, whose original line-up released a handful of singles and the album Warning, in 1978.

A reggae version of Morgan's hit I'll Do Anything For You was later released as the lead single to his 1998 VP Records album Salvation. The albums Theocracy Reign (2009), and Link Up To Ethiopia (2011) continued the association with the label.

Morgan, who was 76, passed away on Thursday at his Atlanta home in the United States after what has been described as a brief illness.