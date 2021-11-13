Vybrid issues warning

US-BASED dancehall singjay Vybrid is concerned that the Jamaica's traffic fatalities are far too many, despite appeals to drive carefully.

“Traffic deaths are a horrible sight and grief to the victims's immediate family and friends. It also depletes the island's resources, including taking a toll on the hospital staff to deal with the victims,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“There are usually more traffic deaths during holiday. This is a time of celebration when families want to see each other alive; therefore, when a member is gone, it is no longer a season of cheer and joy. With an average of some 340 deaths, mainly males, in any one year, our mothers are left with the up-hill task of preparing these children for adulthood. While government must continue with increased public campaign in road safety, there must be an all-island road patching programme so our roads are are free from potholes.”

An average of 340 people are killed on Jamaica's roadways annually. In 2002 and 2020, that figure soared pass the 400 mark. According to the Road Safety Unity in the Ministry of Transport, 80 per cent of fatalities are males. The cause of traffic deaths include overspeeding, drunken driving, and driver distraction.

Currently, the figure stands at 395.

Vybrid is promoting his latest single Bottle on Delly Ranx's Cream Soda rhythm. The song was released September 17, 2021.

“Bottle has to do with partying, celebration which comes with Christmas. But, we cannot drink and drive,” said Vybrid.

“It is a great feeling as people are enjoying Bottle and it has no lewd or provocative lyrics. It is also getting good plays. A video is in the making,” he continued.

Vybrid, given name Ashley Johnson, was born in Richmond Park, Kingston. He relocated to Guyana at age nine to join his mother.

“I attended Franklin High which was fully focused on music as a priority in their curriculum. I Iearnt to play several instruments, including the piano and drums. Having graduated in 2010, I began to show more interest in music. I recorded my first song, Clean Heart, on MJH Records in November, 2016. The song was about spreading love among families and friends,” he said.

His other songs include Big Dreams and Money Vision, both on Slay Bad Music label; Best Touch (Unknown Music label); and We Connect (Journey Music label).