Wailer's funeral for June 16

LEGENDARY reggae singer Bunny Wailer will be buried at the Dreamland Farm on the border of St Thomas and Portland on June 16, according to a family member.

“Abijah [Livingston] called me to say that there will be a motorcade planned for June 15, with the burial planned for June 16. The directors' meeting is planned for June 17,” said Carlton Livingston, a brother of Bunny Wailer and an executor of the Bunny Wailer Estate.

“I just want to see Bunny buried,” Livingston continued.

Abijah Livingston is one of Bunny Wailer's sons.

June 16 is a date that has a lot of significance in the Rastafarian community as it is also the birthdate of Leonard Howell. Howell was a Jamaican religious figure and one of the first preachers of the Rastafari movement which expanded to become an international concern, given his strong messages of black liberation and pan-Africanism. Howell also formed a commune called Pinnacle in St Catherine that became famous as a place for Rastafari.

Meanwhile, all the directors of Solomonic Productions Ltd have been summoned to a directors' meeting on June 17 to hammer out issues regarding the proper corporate governance of the company and the future of Bunny Wailer's music legacy.

The meeting will likely take place via Zoom.

Under the current restrictions, gatherings are limited to 15 people, and funerals are banned and burials are allotted only 30 minutes from Monday to Friday. The prime minister is expected to update the island on the restrictions come June 3.

Bunny Wailer died in the Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston on March 2, 2021. He was 73.

The reggae singer had been in and out of hospital since his second stroke in July 2020.

Hailing from Trench Town, Bunny Wailer's given name is Neville Livingston. He is a founding member of The Wailers, which included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

Marley died of cancer in May 11, 1981, while Tosh was killed at his St Andrew home on September 11, 1987.

Bunny Wailer's albums include Blackheart Man, released in 1976, and Rock 'n' Groove which came out five years later. His hit songs include Cool Runnings, Ballroom Floor, Crucial, and Bald Head Jesus.

In 2017, the Jamaican Government awarded Bunny Wailer an Order of Merit, the country's fourth-highest honour. The Government again recognised his contribution to Jamaican music in February 2019 with a Reggae Gold Award.