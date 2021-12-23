Wait-and-see

Organisers of Miss Jamaica World pageant are still uncertain as to how things will work with Miss World, now set for March 16 next year.

The new date was announced by Miss World CEO Julia Morley on Tuesday after the competition was aborted abruptly last Thursday, mere hours before the finale was set to take place at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The pageant was postponed due to what the organisation referred to as health concerns.

Co-franchise holder for the Miss Jamaica World pageant Dahlia Harris told the Jamaica Observer that at this time she and her team have very little information on what will happen come March.

“At the moment, the only information we have is the date for the final show. We await further instructions from Miss World,” Harris said.

The statement issued by the Miss World organisation announced the rescheduled date for the Miss World 2021 global telecast and its 70th anniversary finale live from Puerto Rico.

“We are so excited that we are staying in Puerto Rico to crown the new Miss World. We have been overwhelmed by the support of the people here! The countdown and final planning has begun. Our team is thrilled that we will show all the wonders that Puerto Rico has to offer as a premier tourism destination to the entire world. We love Puerto Rico,” said Morley.

She added that contestants from around the globe will return to the Isle of Enchantment to compete for the coveted Miss World crown, and that the pre-recorded content that has been taped throughout Puerto Rico during the past four weeks demonstrating its rich culture, beautiful landscapes, beaches and, most importantly, the warmth and friendliness of the people will be broadcast internationally during the finale.

“The filming in Puerto Rico has been exceptional. We have spectacular content to share with the world,” Morley noted.

Meanwhile, organisers said that all tickets purchased for the December 16 event, which was postponed, will be honoured for the rescheduled date. All refund requests must be handled directly with Ticketera.com.

Miss World is the oldest and most prestigious international pageant, created in 1951. Annually, this event selects the woman who best represents the organisation's values. The new Miss World becomes the image of the organisation that supports different social and charitable causes around the world. Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh is the reigning title holder. She was crowned in London in December 2019. No contest was held in 2020 due to the pandemic. Singh became the fourth Jamaican beauty to win the title following on the heels of Carole Joan Crawford (1963), Cindy Breakspeare (1976) and Lisa Hanna (1993).