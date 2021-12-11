Walle, Nugus to Rack the Party

Hitman Walle has teamed up with French deejay Nugus Wardread to produce an album called Rack the Party.

The six-track album reflects reggae and dancehall music.

“Nugus had reached out to me in 2019 and we did a song called Mass Consumption and it did so well over there. It was on every radio station and mixtape and with the positive feedback, we decided to do a combination album together. I deejay in French, patois and English, and he deejays in French and English as well,” Hitman Walle said.

Hitman Walle said the album was a bit of a challenge because he had to learn the French language.

“It was a great experience. I had songs over there in France, Miss You I Cry and Sweet Devotion before, but I didn't know the French language. So for this project, I started to look up things and started to study French, and he guided me also towards the pronunciation and structure,” he said.

The album will be released on December 14 on the Mandé Produktion label.

“We plan to deal with a tour to deal with the album. We had planned to tour after the first single in 2019 but COVID-19 stopped those plans so we're looking forward to a tour of France in 2022,” he said.

The songs on the album include Hands in the Air, La Music Play, Make the World Better, and Talk of the Town. The previously released dancehall track, Mass Consumption, will also appear on the set.