Walshy Fire is on top

DJ/producer Walshy Fire tops this week's US Current Reggae Albums chart with his latest project Walshy Fire: Riddimentary Selection .

The 14-track set, released by VP Records in April, sold an additional 525 copies over the past week to bring its tally to 2,714 copies.

On the Billboard's Compilation Albums chart, the set slips from its number five peak to number seven.

Riddimentary Selection boasts a collection of dancehall and reggae hits as well as personal favourites all fully remastered. Among the tracks are: Kingly Character by Garnet Silk; More Prophet (Capleton); Big Up and Trust (Beenie Man); Good Ways (Sizzla); They Gonna Talk and Come Down Father (Beres Hammond), Down Inna the Ghetto (Bounty Killer), Good Looking Gal (Buju Banton); and Good Life by Cocoa Tea.

Walshy Fire (given name: Leighton Paul Walsh) is the brother of famed Jamaican/West Indies cricketer Courtney Walsh. His previous project Walshy Fire Presents: ABENG peaked at number five on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in 2019.

Still on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, Fire and Stone: Prince Fatty Presents Stick Figure rises from 33 to number two selling 323 copies, while The Return of Pachyman by Pachyman dips from two to three with 191 additional copies.

Holding firm at four is Ekundayo Inversions by El Michels Affair Meets Liam Bailey which sold 146, while Rebelution's In the Moment inches up to five selling 142 copies. To date, it has sold 5,348 copies.

Jason Mraz 's Look for the Good slips to six, while Pamoja by Etana is steady at seven.

Ska Goes Emo Vol 2 by Skatune Network rises from 13 to eight, Castles by The Elovaters dips from six to nine, and Fire Over Babylon: Dread, Peace and Conscious Sounds at Studio One rises from 38 to 10.

Ten by Spice falls outside of the top 10 settling at 14, while Born Fi Dis (Prelude) by Vybz Kartel drops 16 places to 26.

Over to the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers reign for an 86th week with Legend.

The Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is holding down the number two position, while Jason Mraz's Look for the Good is three.

UB40's Greatest Hits inches up to four, Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul rises to five, and Fire and Stone: Prince Fatty Presents Stick Figure re-enters at six.

Moving up two places to seven is Sean Paul's Dutty Rock, while World on Fire by Stick Figure dips to eight.

Gold by Bob Marley and the Wailers re-enters at nine, and Stick Figure's Set in Stone is on its way down at 10.

New York-based singer Capella Gray, who is of Jamaican parentage, continues to make moves on several Billboard charts with his breakthrough hit Gyalis. The song backtracks on the Hot 100 chart gliding from 71 to 74, while on R&B Streaming Songs it stays firm at nine.

Gyalis charges from 23 to 17 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, while moving 28-25 on Rhythmic Top 40 Airplay. On R&B Songs, it remains at number nine, while slipping from 22 to 27 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. On R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay it rises from 26 to 22.

Gyalis also zips from 99 to 83 on the Official UK Top 100 Singles chart.

Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington featuring Small Jam backtracks from 52 to 56 on Billboard's Canadian Hot 100, while on the Global 200 chart its falls from 81 to 91 after peaking at number 12.

On Billboard's Global Excluding US chart, Iko Iko falls 10 places from 44 to 54 after reaching a number 14 peak a few weeks ago.

Iko Iko debuts at 99 on the Official UK Top 100 singles chart, while inching from five to four in Switzerland.