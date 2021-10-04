Want You Back does it for Singing Melody

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its month-long feature titled 'Cover Me Good'. It will look at songs covered by Jamaican artistes which became hits.

IN 1999 Singing Melody was working on his sophomore album Sweeter, when producer Collin “Bulby” York suggested he record a cover of Back for Good by British group Take That.

Back For Good was a huge hit for Take That in 1995, topping charts in 31 countries globally including the United Kingdom, where it was certified 2x platinum. The song was written by the group's lead singer Gary Barlow and included on the boy band's third studio album Nobody Else.

“Bulby suggested that I sing it. He presented the song to me while we were working on the Sweeter album. I was signed to Fat Eyes [Productions] at the time and I guess he decided he had to find a song that would solidify my career in the business,” Singing Melody told the Jamaica Observer.

Having entered the music scene in the mid-1980s, Singing Melody had some minor hits, including a cover of Surface's Shower Me with Your Love.

“I took the song from Bulby and practised it. I became bored with the song [after awhile] though. My daughter started singing the song and I called Bulby and said, 'My daughter is singing the song, so I am ready to record'. I called up Sly and Robbie, we got into the studio and laid down the 'riddim' track,” Singing Melody recalled.

The song was released in mid-1999 as Want You Back and quickly shot to the top of all local charts. It is still his biggest song to date.

“I was going through a lot emotionally then, when I got that song. I felt like delivering the song would've been the most important thing for me to do at that time. It took several attempts for me to get the song right. After about five or six attempts, the song was recorded,” said Singing Melody.

He continued, “When the song came out, it was just mind-blowing to see the effect that it had on Jamaica and the world.”

The success of Want You Back helped to take the album Sweeter (Fat Eyes/VP Records) up the charts. The video for the song reached number two on MTV2 playlist. The song was named Song of the Year at the Reggaesoca Music Awards in early 2000.

Singing Melody also won the Tamika Reggae Music Award for Best Male Vocalist at the 12 staging in 2000.

Singing Melody said he's happy he recorded Want You Back and it is always included in his set during performances.