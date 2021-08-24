Wanted: Film tax break

ANOTHER call is being issued for the Jamaican authorities to offer tax incentives to overseas film companies seeking to shoot their productions in Jamaica.

This time, the call is coming from Hollywood actress and director Victoria Rowell who has just wrapped up seven days of filming in the Corporate Area for her holiday movie, Blackjack Christmas .

According to Rowell, who was filming her third project on the island, her productions hire a large percentage of Jamaicans in the crew, thereby providing employment opportunity for locals. As a result, it is time to extend this incentive to attract more film-makers to Jamaican shores.

“It is extremely important to note that we hire vendors in catering and costuming. There are so many Jamaicans in the crew, including camera operators and persons in sound and lighting... the department heads for costuming and make-up are Jamaican. I don't want to bring in everyone and the cook, that's not what I do. I am looking for that real 'Jamerican' experience.

“This is really an employment economic inclusion opportunity. I do hope that some day — and I believe it will come — Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, and of course Minister Babsy Grange, who is a huge support, will get that tax credit in place and [everything else] what we need to bring more productions to Jamaica,” Rowell told the Jamaica Observer.

The acting talents of Jamaican favourites Oliver Samuels and Fae Ellington, as well as Americans Charmin Lee and Dawnn Lewis, who many will remember for her role as Jaleesa on the American television sitcom A Different World, have been brought together for Blackjack Christmas, which was also shot on location in Los Angeles.

According to Rowell, the film tells the story of two sisters, one who migrated to the US and one who stayed in Jamaica and inherited the grandmother's house. The sisters grew apart and there is conflict but ultimately, they come back together.

This is not the first time there has been a call for tax incentives to stimulate overseas direct investment in the film industry.

In 2013 Jamaican-Canadian film producer Jennifer Holness raised the issue, pointing to the fact that Jamaica lost out on the opportunity to be the location for the feature film Home Again, which was shot in Trinidad as they offer such tax incentives.

Holness explained that Trinidad and Tobago welcomed her with open arms, providing attractive tax incentives which saw her receiving a US$330,000 cash rebate.

The twin-island republic's economy also benefited as about 1,000 extras were hired, plus homeowners in more than 25 locations were paid for the temporary use of their houses in the movie. More than US$1.7 million was spent in that country.