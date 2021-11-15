Ward looks sharp for MOBO

SPANISH Town-born actor Micheal Ward has earned his first MOBO nomination. He is nominated in the category Best Performance in a TV Show/Film for his role as Franklyn Cooper in Steve McQueen's British anthology series, Small Axe.

Small Axe features five films about the lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the 1960s to the 1980s. Ward appeared in the episode, Lovers Rock.

“It's always a blessing to be recognised for your talent, especially for me. Doing Small Axe was very close to home in terms of my Jamaican heritage. Working with great people like Steve McQueen and obviously just doing good work, and anything else is a bonus. I'm super happy about the nomination,” Ward told the Jamaica Observer.

“Me being nominated signifies that I'm doing the right thing. When you come into an industry like this, it's kinda hard to kinda find your feet or find what's for you. What will never be questioned is the people you work with and the stories you tell,” he continued.

Small Axe premiered on BBC One in the United Kingdom on November 15 2020 and five days later on Amazon Prime Video in the United States. Lovers Rock made several critics' Top-10 of best films for 2020.

Ward shared his challenge in shooting the film.

“In Lovers Rock, we told an amazing story with an ensemble cast. I'm just glad to be a part of it. The hardest challenge was the dancing because I'm kinda stiff,” he said, with a laugh.

The MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin) is scheduled to take place on December 5 at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, England.

The other nominees for Best TV Show/Film are Ashley Thomas as Henry in Them, Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall, Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas & the Black Messiah, and Letitia Wright as Altheia Jones-LeCointe in Small Axe.

In April, Ward was nominated for Supporting Actor for his role in Small Axe at the Virgin Media British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and British Academy Television Craft Awards. It was his second BAFTA nomination. Last year, he won its EE Rising Star Award.

Ward said working with McQueen, a Golden Globe and Academy Award winner for 12 Years a Slave (2013), was special.

“He really knows what he wants, and he's just a great artiste. Steve just believed in me and allowed me to believe in myself, which gave me the confidence to perform and do what I had to do, and that is always a great feeling when you're on set.”

Ward was raised at St John's Road in Spanish Town. He migrated with his family to the United Kingdom at age four and worked as a model before pursuing acting.

He has appeared in several British films and television series, such as Blue Story (as Marco), Top Boy (as Jamie), The A List (as Brendan), and The Old Guard (as Lykon).