Wasp reflects on love lost

Dancehall deejay Wasp is reflecting on a relationship lost in his latest song Touch You Best (Slo Wine) , released last week.

According to him, the song was inspired by the mother of his child, whom he separated with in 2019.

“I wrote this song about the person who I was with at the time. She was my girl at the time, but everything I said, it was what we felt about each other. It is a very personal song. The song ah cause a little vibe 'cause you know how woman stay, little jealousy and dem ting de, but ah me steer my ship,” said Wasp.

The song is produced by Richard “DJ Kat” Anderson, principal of Masterkat Productions. Anderson is the grandson of Eric “Bongo Joe” McDonald, a stalwart percussionist and founding member of Ras Michael And The Sons of Negus, who died recently.

“Working with Wasp was like hanging with your brother. We had a long run working together previously on the KLAS school tour and this track was done many years ago but we just didn't feel the time was right until now,” DJ Kat said.

The two had previously worked together in 2019 with Straight Road on the Skywalker rhythm for Masterkat Productions.

In the meantime, Wasp is working on a seven-song EP with Seanizzle.

“It's going to be an intro, outro, skit, and seven songs. Three of the tracks have already been recorded, one of which will be a track with Ding Dong, Another Level. This is going to be the lead track from the EP, and there will be conscious songs that people know me for and a couple dark songs, it will be many styles, people ah go love it,” he said.

Visuals have already been shot for Another Level.

“I was looking at my catalogue, I needed some party songs, when you say party, you say Ding Dong, he is the most consistent when it comes to party songs. Seanizzle gave me a rhythm, I reached out to him and he nailed it. We shot it in Ocho Rios in a mansion, shot by Icey Jace, the video is amazing,” he said.

Wasp got his breakthrough with Unfair Officer in 2009. His other songs include Cry for the Youths, Tek Weh Bwoy Gal, and Vybz Kartel featuring the incarcerated artiste.