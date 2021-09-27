Wassy Wassness wants to risk it all

Wassy Wassness intends to make major moves in the industry with the release of Risky .

Produced by J Storm Musiq, Risky was released three months ago.

“The feedback has been phenomenal so far, the video is also doing well on YouTube,” said the artiste, whose given name is Okora Denton Burke.

Hailing from the Parks Road community in Above Rocks, St Catherine, he attended Dinthill Technical High School in the parish.

“I got the name from my personality and energy and my entertainment style. None ah dem cyaan hold me on any stage show. Mi style crazy, mi energy, mi swag, mi is a real artiste,” he said.

He released his first song, Sell a Gal a Touch, in October 2020 and has worked diligently on his craft.

His other songs include Ex a Try Explain, Walk, and Gallis Conductor.