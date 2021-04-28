Wayne Brown sends Gift Card

FOR music producer Wayne “Lone Don” Brown a career in music was inevitable. He grew up around it as his father is producer Wayne Lonesome.

“I began producing music professionally two years ago. I grew up around music, seeing my father producing and recording music both as producer and artiste. I am an offspring of a musician so music is in my blood,” Brown told Jamaica Observer.

Brown started his label Lone Don Entertainment in 2018, and last year it scored a massive hit with Torpedo by Skillibeng.

“Having a hit song like Torpedo opened a lot of doors for me, because up until today people keep commenting that it's one of Skillibeng's top songs listened to by every age group,” he confided.

On May 30, Brown will release the dancehall project, aptly titled Gift Card rhythm. The project features Outaada by Intence, Nuh Sure (Chronic Law), Gorgeous (Jahvillani), Road (Gage), Appreciation (Jakle), Make You Happy (Tishana), Keekee (Hot Frass), and F ake Friend (Mawga Don). Nykole, Sikka Rymes, Jenuine, Hyodyne, and Amechie are also featured.

According to Brown, Gift Card rhythm has a little of everything for music lovers.

“There are a variety of issues and topics covered in these songs. There's something for everyone,” he said.

Asked what he brings to the table as a producer, he said: “I bring a lot of melody to my productions. If you listen to my projects up until now, all my riddims have melody to them. They have something that catches the ears of listeners that people will want to continue listen.”

The 29-year-old Brown hails from east Kingston but he grew up in St Elizabeth with his mother, and attended Maggotty High School.

He spoke about his journey as a producer.

“At first it was challenging getting my music heard, but after the guidance of my dad and getting that breakthrough, things were a bit easier. I thank God every day for being there with me along the journey,” said Brown.

Brown says he hopes to leave a lasting body of work and a legacy for his children.

“Years from now I want to look back and reflect on the big hits that I produced and the plaques that I earned for my work,” he said.

