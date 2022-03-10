We ready for di road!

Michael Ammar Jr, co-director of Bacchanal Jamaica, says he's optimistic about the reopening of the entertainment industry, a day after Dr Nigel Clarke, minister of finance, urged the prime minister to do so.

“I'm very encouraged, and the time has come for the full reopening. I see no reason for it not to be reopened. Entertainment has been going on every night in clubs, and so there's no reason why festivals and outside events shouldn't proceed. The country has had a year to vaccinate, and those who wanted to take the vaccine have already done so. COVID now needs to become handled and managed like the flu. We cannot infinitely live in this state,” Ammar Jr told the Jamaica Observer.

During his 2022/2023 Budget Debate in Parliament on Tuesday, Clarke turned to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who was seated to his left, and urged him to reopen the industry as a high number of Jamaicans profit from it.

“Now, Prime Minister, I know that you're working on something for the entertainment sector, but don't tek too long, PM because I want dem to come out! Because when we have a dance, when we have a round robin, when we have cake sale and fish fry — a whole heap ah people benefit,” said Clarke.

“We talking 'bout cane man. We talking 'bout soupy. We talking 'bout nutsy… We talking 'bout Keisha. Keisha get her partner draw; Keisha borrow an igloo, buy some ice and put some liquor on top of the igloo. Is Keisha weekend dinner dat,” Clarke continued.

Jamaica's entertainment sector has been shuttered since March 2020 due to COVID-19, and government estimates indicate it has lost more than $26 billion.

Meanwhile, Ammar Jr says Bacchanal Jamaica, the island's oldest carnival band, has already made preparations for a reopening and is raring to go.

“Bacchanal is ready to go and plans are being put in place as we speak to get things underway in the very near future,” he added.

Jamaica has not seen carnival road march since April 2019. In speaking to the Jamaica Observer at the time, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said it was the largest in its history.

Events such as Reggae Sumfest and Dream Weekend are already being advertised for summer 2022 stagings.