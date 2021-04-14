Week.day chalks it up to Xesperience

PRODUCER Week.day hopes his latest project featuring dancehall artiste Knaxx will resonate with listeners.

“I'm hoping that it'll do great. Every song on the Xesperience EP is a hit. I know people will love it once they get the chance to hear the project. This project consists of seven love songs that I know the ladies will enjoy listening to. It's a mixture of dancehall and R&B, with an Afrobeat vibe and a whole lot of different elements that all together make the Xesperience EP an amazing experience,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The project, released last Friday, took two months to complete.

Collaborating with Knaxx was smooth sailing, according to the producer.

“Knaxx is like family, so everything just flows naturally; the vibes and energy is always positive. Great musical chemistry so we always create some hit songs,” he said.

Having been in the industry for three years, Week.day (given name Jahvanie Morrison) is pleased with his improvement.

“I've grown a lot. Sometimes when I really think about how far I'm coming from I just have to smile and give thanks. My sound has evolved, I've learned a lot about the music industry and I still have a far way to go but I'm proud of where I'm at. Just gotta keep working,” Week.day continued.

He has worked with other artistes such as Alkaline, Mavado, Kranium, Jahmiel, Jesse Royal and Julian Marley.

The producer, who hails from Linstead in St Catherine, studied jazz and popular music at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

Growing up with a musician father and as the younger brother of producer Jahvy Ambassador, Week.day was further inspired to pursue this career path.

He believes he has what it takes to be different in the industry.

“My standout quality as a producer is the time I spend on my music, the way in which I interpret things. The love I have for music can be heard in how I create it. It's just a different sound from everything else you hear,” he explained.

He also said he creates beats based on his feelings.

“What I create depends on what mood I'm in. If I'm in a good mood I might create something happy or upbeat, for example. I like listening to different genres of music as it helps to refresh my mind and give me new ideas. I sometimes visit places like the beach as well to free my mind because when I'm in the studio with a clear mind, I just get in my zone and everything flows freely,” Week.day said.