Welcome the 'Hotstepper'

Here Comes the Hotstepper , the platinum-selling hit by Jamaican reggae and dancehall artiste Ini Kamoze is back on the Billboard charts.

It debuts at 46 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart while moving from 25 to seven in its second week on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales.

It is the first time in almost 27 years that Here Comes the Hotstepper has been on any Billboard chart. Its last chart appearance was on April 8, 1995 when it slipped to number 49.

Interestingly, while Ini Kamoze spent his last week on the Hot 100 chart, three other Jamaican acts were making gains on the chart that very same week.

Diana King's Shy Guy rose from 91 to 74, while Capleton's Tour was 57. Shabba Ranks's Let's Get It On moved up to 81.

Here Comes the Hotstepper charted on multiple Billboard charts in 1994, peaking at number one on the Hot 100 chart on December 17 where it remained for three weeks. The song is featured on Ini's major label debut album of the same name. It was also included on the soundtrack to the film Prêt-à-Porter.

Outside of the United States, Here Comes the Hotstepper was a hit on several charts in countries including Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden, Spain, Norway, New Zealand, Ireland, Germany, France, and Australia.

Elsewhere, Shenseea makes her debut as lead artiste on two Billboard charts, with the much-talked-about Lick featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Lick debuts at 23 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales and 14 on Rap Digital Song Sales. It is ranked at 20 on Bubbling Under Billboard Hot 100.

Released January 21 via Rich Immigrants/Interscope/IGA, Lick was produced by Canadian hitmaker Murder Beatz.

Interestingly, Lick features samples from Trinidadian soca artiste Denise Belfon's Work ( Put Yuh Back In i t ) which was first released in 1998. In 2002, a remix credited to New York-based Garage House Production and remix duo Masters at Work, featuring Puppah Nas and Denise Belfon, peaked at seven on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart and 81 in the United Kingdom.

On Billboard's Global 200 chart, Nostalgico by Rvssian featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown is firm at 153, but inches up from 123 to 122 on Global Excluding US chart. On that tally, No Lie by Sean Paul and Dua Lipa darts from 128 to 120, while Cheap Thrills by Sia featuring Sean Paul bumps from 178 to 162.

On the Billboard Latin charts, Nostalgico continues to make its presence felt. On Hot Latin Songs it backtracks from 14 to 18, while slipping 15 to 18 on Latin Airplay. It holds steady at three on Latin Pop Airplay and rests at 10 on Latin Rhythm Airplay.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Masicka's 438 makes its exit.

Bob Marley and the Wailers hang on to the number one spot with Legend for a 108th week, while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is at number two.

Jason Mraz 's Look for the Good is three while Greatest Hits by UB40 is four.

Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul is at five, but he also has the eighth spot with Dutty Rock and ninth position with Mad Love: The Prequel (EP).

World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are six and seven, respectively.

Rebelution's Live at Red Rocks falls from five to 10.

On regional charts, Close to Youby Audley Rollen takes over the number one spot on the South Florida Reggae chart.

Me Deh Ya Again by Beres Hammond and Wickerman is number one on the Foundation Radio Network Music Chart.