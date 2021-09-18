Wesley Diamond sparkles with Hunter

Singjay Wesley Diamond is banking on the release of his latest single, Hunter which features Agent Sasco and Kiprich.

He explained that the song was released two years ago independently on Jah Anointed Music. However, it was re-released via Zojak World Wide in March 2021 and has got a new lease of life.

He explained how he was able to get heavyweight acts on the song.

“Agent Sasco and Kiprich are like my brothers. We've known each other for years, so they were happy to give me a strength because once I dropped the hook, the rhythm talked to me and I heard their vocals on it so I called them and the rest is history,” said Wesley Diamond.

The high-energy video, with its breathtaking visuals, was released on September 12 on his YouTube channel: Wesley Diamond.

“I see people as hunters to achieve what they want in life — in real world not the forest and that motivated me to do the hook. We live in a world where we all are hunters trying to achieve to our goals. So far, the response to the song has been overwhelming, with DJs all over have been giving the song support,” he added.

Born Wesley Allen, he made his recording debut in 1989 with Run for Your Life, a collaboration with Hitman Wally. He has collaborated with the likes of Skull Man, Sugar Slick, producers Syl Gordon, Call Me Shams, Jah Sno Cone and Big Yard Music.

In 2002, he recorded Gangsters, along with Shaggy and the Big Yard All Star. The song was featured in Cess Silvera's film Shottas.

“Having a song featured in the movie Shottas was a career highlight for me. Robert Livingston of Big Yard is one of the best producer I ever worked with but now I have my own label Jah Anointed Music, and now I spend more time on myself and produce other tracks including myself. The Journey continues,” he said.

He is also known for songs, including Nah Give Up and Gun Ting featuring Kiprich.