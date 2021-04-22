Wesrock rides western way

FOR all the success reggae artistes have had covering country songs, Jamaica has never produced a bona fide country act. That is until Wesrok came along.

The singer, who released his first song last May, drops his debut EP tomorrow. Look at me Now is the title of the seven-song project which is produced by 360 Global Entertainment, Wesrok's company.

He told the Jamaica Observer recently that pitching a country-meets-reggae song has not been a problem.

“Never experienced any difficulty. In fact, most media personnel are amazed and want to be a part of this project. They say it's different and relevant and timeless,” he said.

Look at me Now contains Looking Back, the song that announced Wesrok's recording career. As well as the follow-up Poor Country Boy.

His latest song, Born as A Winner, is also on the EP. The three singles are autobiographical.

“This song ( Born as a Winner) was done to inspire people especially those who are from a poor background who oftentimes get frustrated by the lack of resources, but if they persist continuously they can be victorious and become winners,” said Wesrok.

Born Percival Buddan in Bog Walk, St Catherine, he was an ardent country and western fan as a youth, listening to Marty Robbins, Jim Reeves and Kenny Rogers. His love for music that originated in the American south grew while he was a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

After leaving the JCF, Buddan decided to pursue his dream of becoming a singer, and Wesrok was born.

A number of reggae acts have scored big by covering country songs including JC Lodge with Charley Pride's Someone Loves You Honey, Sanchez with End of The World, originally done by Skeeter Davis; and Boris Gardiner, who topped the British national chart in 1986 with I Wanna Wake up With You, a Mac Davis original.