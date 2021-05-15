WesRok delights at concert

WesRok delights at concertSaturday, May 15, 2021
|
WesRok took centre stage at a lunch-hour concert held at Big Yard Studios in Kingston recently.
The country reggae singer introduced the audience to songs from his seven-track EP titled Look at Me Now which were well received.
“I really enjoyed every moment of it. It can only get better as I grow in the business,” WesRok told the Jamaica Observer.
Released April 23, Look at Me Now is produced by 360 Global Entertainment, Wesrok's company.
Complete with backing band and back-up singers, WesRok kicked off his set with Jamaica Land, a tribute to the island that moulded him into the man he is. He showed his musical range with My Love to the heartfelt autobiographical Poor Country Boy which pays tribute to his humble beginning in Bog Walk, St Catherine.
Proud Country Boy chronicled the poverty he experienced in his childhood, while Dedicating My Love was an ode to all the beautiful females. He ended his set on a high with I'm a Winner, which got the audience members rocking to the catchy lyrics.
An encore was demanded and WesRok complied. He fittingly closed out the set with the acoustic Cover Me Jah.
WesRok (given name Percival Buddan) hails from Swamp Lane in Bog Walk, St Catherine. He's a past student of Dinthill High School.
WesRok is a former superintendent of police in the Jamaica Constabulary Force. He holds a master's degree in national security and strategic studies from The University of the West Indies and an MBA from Northern Caribbean University.
