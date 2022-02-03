Wesrok hits out at crime

Country-reggae singer Wesrok says no one agency or person can tackle the high levels of murders sweeping the island.

“I am appalled at the murders but it is not surprising, the problem of crime is a systemic one. Nobody has the will to create the necessary changes, the politicians have the power but they don't have the will to change it. The constabulary force has its issues and are unable to curtail the high level of crime,” said Wesrok, who served as a superintendent of police in the Kingston Metropolitan Area.

“The justice system has failed... the witnesses are afraid; hence, the chances of committing murder and getting away with it is high,” he added.

He said crime is a social phenomenon and when leaders of institutions fail there is social decay, squatting, the expansion of the informal economy, and the deterioration of family life.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has reported that 132 people have been murdered in the first 29 days of January, an increase of 2.3 per cent when compared to the corresponding period last year when 129 peoplewere killed.

“When everyone gets on the same page we can end crime – the politicians, the judges, and the people then we can significantly reduce crime,” he said.

In the meantime, the singer is pleased with the reception of his video Try to Hold Me ft Masicka. It was released on Friday, January 28.

“People are really excited about this video. Masicka has a large online following and he has a flair that complements my voice well and the fusion is great. This is a great way to start off the year 2022 with a bang,” Wesrok said.

The visuals for the Try to Hold Me single were shot by Icey Jace Production.

Wesrok (given name Percival Buddan) hails from Swamp Lane in Bog Walk, St Catherine. He's a past student of Dinthill High School.

His other songs include Looking Back, and I Want to Go Home for Christmas.