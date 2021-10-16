Wesrok, Masicka hold a vibes

Recording artiste Wesrok is intent on becoming one of the most dominant forces in the industry. He has teamed up with Masicka, one of the leading dancehall figures, for the single Try To Hold Me.

Co-produced on the Troyton Music and 360 Global Entertainment music labels, Try To Hold Me was released on October 15 via all digital download online platforms.

“The response to the single has been great so far, from radio disc jockeys and the fans. This song has surprised people because of the content and the delivery. I am teaming up with one of the heavy hitters of dancehall to revolutionise the game, I want to send a special big up to producer Troyton who brought everything together,” Wesrok said.

Earlier this year, Wesrok launched his seven-track album, Lo ok At Me Now, on April 23, which he said streamed well. One of the tracks, Poor Country Boy, has more than 150,000 streams on Spotify. Another single, Left Out in the Dark, has generated over 100,000 streams.

“Masicka's addition on the track gives the song international appeal similar to the big hit Over and Over with rapper Nelly and Tim McGraw. We're looking at doing the video next month given the great feedback,” he said.

Producer Troyton Hinds brought the project together.

“Wesrok had approached me to produce a track for him but based on his direction, I thought a collaboration with a dancehall youngster would shed light on his sound and the direction he is going in. Who had that solid dancehall background who can deejay, and we reached out to Masicka,” producer Troyton Hinds said.

“We went into the studio and created the beat. Wesrok laid down the vocals and we created the beat around it, country-dancehall with a country guitar to identify that part, and when Masicka comes in, we brought in the dancehall drums and percussion. Masicka loved Wesrok's vocals, so he jumped in and the rest is history. We're planning a video, we know it is going to be huge,” Hinds said.

Wesrok (given name Percival Buddan) hails from Swamp Lane in Bog Walk, St Catherine. He's a past student of Dinthill High School. He holds a master's degree in national security and strategic studies from The University of the West Indies and an MBA from Northern Caribbean University.