Wesrok spreads Christmas cheer

Reggae-country singer Wesrok wants to bring Christmas cheer to Jamaicans despite the challenging economic times. That is why he is amping up promotion on his Christmas song titled I Want to Go Home for Christmas.

I Want to Go Home for Christmas is executive produced by Wesrok on his 360 Global Entertainment label. The song was first released in 2020.

“The song resonates well with all because home is that place family likes to meet to share fun memories. Those who migrate know more than most others that there is no place like home. They want to meet old friends and family and that's the only time they got, not to mention the bonus of escaping the cold winter,” Wesrok, whose real name is Percival Buddan, said.

He is planning a treat in honour of his mother on Christmas Eve in his Swamp Lane home community.

“Even though things are restricted by the COVID protocols, we have to live and I know the community is looking forward to the event,” Wesrok said.

In the meantime, Wesrok is really pleased with the feedback with Try to Hold Me featuring dancehall star Masicka, which has racked up 31,000 views in only one month since its release on the 360 Global Entertainment label.

“The response is great, no complaints, Masicka is putting in the work and the advance buzz is great, we're thinking about a video next month,” he said.

The artiste, who has released a number of country-reggae songs, is from the rural district of Swamp Lane in Bog Walk, St Catherine. Country-reggae songs recorded by the artiste include Left Out in the Dark, Poor Country Boy, and Born As a Winner.