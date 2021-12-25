When we lost our 'Maffie'

Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

Local theatre community was plunged into mourning on July 9 following the death of veteran stage, film, and television actor Volier Johnson. The actor — best known to yo unger audiences for the character Maffie — died at the Kingston Public Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

His passing, which came suddenly, left his good friend and fellow comedian Oliver Samuels uncharacteristically speechless.

“I don't know what to tell you. Mi nuh know wah fi seh. Is like mi lost,” Samuels responded in his inimitable style.

The two built a friendship on and off-stage for close to half a century. While forgetting the name of the play in which they were first cast in the early 1970s, Samuels shared that from that initial meeting, a solid bond was formed which has lasted the test of time.

“What was the name of the play again?” Samuels questioned himself.

“I can't even remember what it did name... but it was directed by Lloyd Reckord. We met then and we just clicked. We went through so many stages of our lives. Did work on television, film and stage... sometimes together, or our own thing. But we formed a friendship all those years that continued. I last spoke to him a week ago... little did I know it would be our last,” Samuels told the Jamaica Observer.

For Samuels, many saw Johnson's comedic and cheerful side but one of the things that always stuck out for him was his dedication as a family man.

“Volier was a funny person. Always playing practical jokes. But he was also a absolutely dedicated husband and father...real family man. He was always close to his children,” Samuels noted.

At Johnson's funeral service at the Webster Memorial United Church in St Andrew on August 10, his long-time friend Teddy Price remembered Johnson as an unbelievably talented actor and the master of comedic timing, who had the ability to lift a character off the paper and bring it to life. On the personal side, Price noted the special bond they shared for well over 40 years and became emotional as he spoke of Johnson.

“He was a humble giant. I had the honour to call friend, or Poo which meant very good friend. Family meant everything to him and he took his role as parent serious... he doted on his children and grandchildren. We in the theatre community know his babysitting skills. But he was a man for all seasons. Volier was a plumber, medic, counsellor, union rep, electrician. This one lick hot. Yuh gone lef we, but forever in our hearts and will remember you everyday with laughter or at least a smile. Your work here is done and you gone on to greater things... we are better for having known you,” said Price.

Johnson was conferred with the Order of Distinction, Jamaica's sixth-highest honour in 2013, by the Jamaican Government for services to the arts.