Who will be Festival queen 2021?

Thirteen of Jamaica's intelligent, culturally aware and poised young women will each proudly represent their home parish and vie for the title of Miss Jamaica Festival Queen during the finals later today.

The televised showcase will begin at 3:30 pm and will be broadcast live on TVJ and PBCJ and will also be live-streamed on the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's website — www.jcdc.gov.jm as well as its Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition is a staple of the annual Independence celebrations, and seeks to find the nation's most forward-thinking, talented and inspiring young women to give them a chance to be crowned as a national cultural ambassador, while giving them a platform to inspire nation-building.

“This competition focuses on the complete development of the Jamaican woman, her intellectual and advocacy development, and the development of her mental and emotional strength as a cultural and youth ambassador. I know that the standards to which you are being held by this competition are reflective of your very own personal standards. I am therefore confident that each and every one of you will continue to excel far beyond the charming and articulate young women who are in front of me today — you are all winners in my eyes,” Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange shared with the queens during a recent courtesy call.

Executive director (acting) at the JCDC, Marjorie Leyden-Kirton, said that she is exceedingly proud of this year's Festival Queens, and that she knows that they will each represent their home parish well on the national stage on Emancipation Day.

“This competition is known for finding our nation's top young women who emulate the strength and grace that Jamaica's leading women are known for, and exposing them to the guidance and training necessary for them to become the best versions of themselves. Each of our 13 parish queens are sure to impress our at home audiences with their charm, charisma, talent and intellect at this Sunday's show, and so we are encouraging Jamaicans both at home and abroad to tune in at 3:30 pm with pot covers in hand to cheer on their favourite parish Queen through this nail-biting final,” Leyden-Kirton said.

The 13 parish queens competing for the 2021 national crown are Miss St Elizabeth - Kaydian Taylor, a 24-year-old social worker; Miss St Thomas - Ashagaye Mullings, a 24-year-old communications director and media correspondent; Miss Trelawny - Shelice Anderson, a 20-year-old tertiary student; Miss Hanover - Danielle Miller, a 20-year-old, tertiary student; Miss St Mary - Claudia Campbell, a 25-year-old teacher; Miss Kingston & St Andrew Tamoy Campbell, a 21-year-old, law student; Miss Manchester - Dominique Reid, a 25-year-old dentist; Miss Clarendon - Dennae Mills, a 21-year-old tertiary student; Miss St James - Morganne Kellier, a 23-year-old law student; Miss St Ann - Amanda Marsh, a 21-year-old tertiary student; Miss Portland - Olecia Robinson, a 24-year-old customer service agent; Miss St Catherine — Kemoy Perry, a 21-year-old Law student; and Miss Westmoreland - Nakinskie Robinson, a 21-year-old tertiary student.

Since its inception in 1963, the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition has provided opportunities for outstanding young women to leave their mark on not only Jamaica's culture, but all spheres of our nation's development. Some of the past queens include Dr Marsha Barnett, Jennifer “Jenny-Jenny” Small, Jacinth Hall-Tracey, Dahlia Harris, Krystal Tomlinson, and Kaysia Johnson.