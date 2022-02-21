Wild Bunch's Gladdy Parker dies at 73

GLADSTONE “Gladdy” Parker, who operated the popular Wild Bunch Disco for over 40 years, died in Kingston on February 19 at age 73.

Lincoln Eatmon, his cousin, said the veteran sound system man succumbed to cancer at the Consie Walters Cancer Care Hospice at St Joseph's Hospital. He was admitted there three weeks ago.

Parker was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

Wild Bunch Disco is part of Jamaica's enduring oldies scene. Along with other 'sounds' like Merritone and Classique, it catered to fans of rocksteady music from the 1960s, as well as American soul songs from the 1960s and 1970s.

Even before COVID-19 forced promoters to cancel parties throughout Jamaica, Eatmon says Parker had slowed down considerably. Illness caused him to step away permanently from his beloved turntables.

“He was a serious music lover. That was his life,” said Eatmon. He added that Parker was “always fun, always joking”.

Gladstone “Gladdy” Parker is survived by brothers Keith and Noel and sister Marie.