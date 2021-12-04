Winna Maxx says thanks

Up-and-coming deejay Winna Maxx believes he has struck gold with his recently released track Give Thanks.

“I have been getting great response from my latest track Give Thanks dropped and it has gained lots of views on social media platforms. People are commenting that they can relate to the song in their personal life and even walking in the streets I hear people playing the song and saying 'Winna Maxx find the breakout song.' These comments make me feel like the hard work is paying off,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on November 8, the song was produced by Dynasty Entertainment Group.

The Papine and Haile Selassie High School past student added that he had been eyeing the music industry since school days.

“I realised I had a passion for music from high school days, beating desk and deejaying popular songs. Then I started writing my own song and clashed other students in the school. After that I started attending stage shows and parties, begging for the mic so people could hear my talent,” the 32-year-old added.

His other tracks include Sandy Park Draco Mah Tell Yuh and So High.

He might still be relatively new to the scene but Winna Maxx (whose given name is Shamari Turpin) is high on ambition.

“My ultimate career goal is to become a dancehall legend, winning Grammys, making local and international collaborations and to make Jamaica proud of the home-grown talent,” the deejay said.

He would like to collaborate with Vybz Kartel, Popcaan and Squash.