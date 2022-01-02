Women break silence

Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

AND in 2021 the women spoke out.

The past 12 months have seen a marked increase in the number of women, particularly women in the entertainment industry coming forward and speaking out against incidents of sexual harassment and rape.

Reggae artiste Tanya Stephens ignited the fire early in the year with an online interview where she disclosed that she had been raped twice. She shared that she had been violated by someone in the music industry at age 17, but stopped short of naming her rapist. Stephens further detailed another incident which occured two years later when she was gang raped in her hometown in St Mary.

Stephens has never shied away from being vocal about the trauma associated with rape and the way the society often villifies women who have have suffered. However, her story seems to have taken on greater legs as it was picked up by social media and became viral.

This resulted in a number of other artistes, including Queen Ifrica who also shared during a television interview that she too had been violated on multiple occasions. Deejay Macka Dimond also spoke out. She noted that while she had not been raped, there had been incidents of sexual harrasment and physical abuse. Another artiste, 80s deejay Lady Ann also spoke out about abuse following the death of her fellow deejay Sister Charmaine. She remarked that the abuse she suffered in the business contributed to her walking away from music once she migrated to the United States.

Then in November, rising act Lila Iké took to social media and posted that she was a survivor of rape.

In a series of tweets from her Twitter account Lila Iké shared:

“Men have done nothing but break me. And my mom and my grandmother.”

“I've been raped.”

“Molested.”

Further tweets hinted at a possible declaration of her sexuality.

“I am Lila Iké. I am into women and I've been making reggae music”.

“So what if I'm into women? My music isn't real?” the tweets read.

University of the West Indies lecturer and pop culture specialist Professor Donna Hope shared her thoughts of the virtual #metoo movement occurring within the local entertainment space.

“Tanya Stephens has always been pretty vocal over the years about being raped, but it reached a lot more ears this time due to social media and the down time many are experiencing as a result of the pandemic. Then there was Macka Diamond, who spoke up about the abuse she received at the hands of men in the music industry. The truth is a lot of these women are just feeling freer and more empowered to speak up at this time and have the vehicle of social media to tell their story. Women in the music industry have been uncomfortable in the past to speak out on sexual abuse because they felt it could harm their career. But the truth is, the world is changing and some feel so empowered that they are brave enough to speak up without fear of a backlash,” Hope told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

All this has come amidst moves by lawmakers to amend the laws regarding sexual harassment. The Sexual Harassment Bill was passed in the Lower House on October 1. It contains provisions for dealing with sexual harassment in the workplace, schools, correctional institutions, places of safety, nursing homes, and medical and psychiatric facilities. Sexual advances include any form of conduct or behaviour that could be a demand or request for sex or favours of a sexual nature; the making of sexual suggestions, remarks or innuendos; the showing of pornography or display of images or objects of a sexual nature and any other physical gesture, verbal/non-verbal or visual conduct of a sexual nature.