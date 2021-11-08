NOW the word is out. Kranium's eight-year-old single, Nobody Has to Know , has no intention of retreating in the shadows.

The song was recently certified platinum in Canada for sales exceeding 80,000 copies, according to distribution and record production company Music Canada.

The US-based singjay said this latest accolade occured by chance.

“I always expect longevity with my music because of how me and the team went about breaking the song. We took our time and make sure the song was a hit,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Released by Atlantic Records, Nobody Has to Know was certified silver in the United Kingdom in April for sales of more than 200,000 copies.

Nobody Has to Know, which made the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart, was certified gold in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2019 for sales of more than 500,000 units.

Nobody Has to Know was re-released in 2015 to feature American rapper Ty Dolla Sign.

Another Kranium single, Can't Believe, which features Ty Dolla Sign and WizKid, was also certified gold in Canada.

The US-based Kranium, whose real name is Kemar Donaldson, was born in St James. He is the nephew of singjay Screwdriver, who had a hit song during the late 1980s with Sharon.

Kranium has charted twice on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. Rumours peaked at number six in 2015, while Midnight Sparks reached number four in 2019. Atlantic Records released both albums.

Last year Kranium scored a hit with Gal Policy, and in February he released the five-song EP Toxic.

“I also realise the more I drop good music, the more new fans discover the older records,” he added.