Wormbass spreads positivity

Wormbass spreads positivityTuesday, July 13, 2021
|
BY KEDIESHA PERRY
|
As the world slowly reopens after 15 months of lockdown brought on by the novel coronavirus, bassist/singer Delroy “Wormbass” Nevin is spreading positivity with his song Follow You.
“I released Follow You because of the energy that the song has and its relevance to the current times we are living in. I believe that during this great disruption everyone needs to be reminded of their connection with the Almighty,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Co-produced by the bassist, alongside Kemar Campbell of Vybnation Records, Follow You was released last March. Follow You's music video, directed by Premiere King from Brazil, premiered on March 22, 2021.
“This track was inspired by the relationship I felt to this traditional art form. Reflecting on this connection reminded me of my dearest relationship of all, the one I have with the Almighty. The song is really about connecting to your spirituality and learning to put all your trust in the Almighty. Follow Him and He will direct your path always,” he said.
The song is the second single from his upcoming album. The first was Royalty, released in late 2019 on the MAD productions label.
The Yallahs and Seafort High School alumnus has been singing since eight years old.
He believes his uniqueness sets him apart from every other artiste in the industry.
“I have had the privilege to have spent the vast majority of my life pursuing the craft that I love. This has developed in me a unique perspective in regards to music and live performance. This original take on music is what I believe I bring to the entertainment industry,” he explained.
From St Thomas, he made his name in the 1990s as bass player for Blaze, a top-notch band that exclusively backed Beenie Man. They also worked with other elite dancehall acts including Bounty Killer and Sanchez.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy