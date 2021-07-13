Wormbass spreads positivity

As the world slowly reopens after 15 months of lockdown brought on by the novel coronavirus, bassist/singer Delroy “Wormbass” Nevin is spreading positivity with his song Follow You.

“I released Follow You because of the energy that the song has and its relevance to the current times we are living in. I believe that during this great disruption everyone needs to be reminded of their connection with the Almighty,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Co-produced by the bassist, alongside Kemar Campbell of Vybnation Records, Follow You was released last March. Follow You's music video, directed by Premiere King from Brazil, premiered on March 22, 2021.

“This track was inspired by the relationship I felt to this traditional art form. Reflecting on this connection reminded me of my dearest relationship of all, the one I have with the Almighty. The song is really about connecting to your spirituality and learning to put all your trust in the Almighty. Follow Him and He will direct your path always,” he said.

The song is the second single from his upcoming album. The first was Royalty, released in late 2019 on the MAD productions label.

The Yallahs and Seafort High School alumnus has been singing since eight years old.

He believes his uniqueness sets him apart from every other artiste in the industry.

“I have had the privilege to have spent the vast majority of my life pursuing the craft that I love. This has developed in me a unique perspective in regards to music and live performance. This original take on music is what I believe I bring to the entertainment industry,” he explained.

From St Thomas, he made his name in the 1990s as bass player for Blaze, a top-notch band that exclusively backed Beenie Man. They also worked with other elite dancehall acts including Bounty Killer and Sanchez.