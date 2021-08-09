Wu-Fam celebrates 'Tropical' success

Sean “Contractor” Edwards, executive producer of the various artistes compilation series Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition, is a happy man.

Edwards — along with King Tiger and Ali Star, members of Wu-Fam, a new generation of the famed Wu-Tang Clan rap outfit — had a successful celebration party in commemoration of the Billboard chart success of the compilation series.

The celebration took place at the Couples Tower Isle Resort in St Mary last Tuesday.

“Well firstly, we had a luxurious setting at the Couples Tower Isle and they have such a courteous staff which made things very easy for us. The vibe was eclectic and both artists King Tiger and Alistar brought the New York and Wu-Tang Clan energy as second-generation affiliates of the Wu-Fam. It was a very enjoyable event,” said Edwards.

The celebration party broadcast live on local radio. It was attended by specially invited guests, as well as guests at the resort.

“The celebration party was opened to specially invited guests as well as guests at the hotel, most of whom are Americans and are familiar with the original Wu-Tang Clan's music. We had approximately 150 persons in attendance,” said Edwards.

Ali Star and King Tiger are featured on the song I Made It from the ' Tropical House' compilation series. Edwards explained how he got both artistes involved with the project.

“I'm a hip hop fan but only the hip hop that speaks to the real-life experiences of my African-American brothers and sisters. The Wu-Tang Clan is one of those groups so when the second generation reached out to me with their single and asked if they could be on my compilation, it was an honour,” said Edwards.

The Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition made the top 10 of the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and 16 on the Billboard Compilations Album chart. It also topped the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart.

Edwards shared how the success of the compilation has impacted the careers of the Wu-Fam members.

“Well, hitting the Billboard charts is very difficult; the competition is fierce. As executive producer of the album, I had to do a lot of marketing and promotion of the album in America to drive sales and streams of the album. Alistar and King Tiger benefited from this and then, of course, them hitting Billboard and receiving plaques made the original Wu-Tang Clan members proud. It also increased their profile and their brand. Now they have other collaborations to do with other artistes.”

Full Moon, a member of the original Wu-Tang Clan who also manages the Wu-Fam members, was happy to be in Jamaica for the celebrations.

“I am really glad to be here in Jamaica to celebrate because my mother is Jamaican and she is from Clarendon and she and some other family members were tuned in to the radio listening. I have been getting calls from persons from New York who were listening as well, while we represented,” said Full Moon.

Full Moon and his team have commenced plans to set up a Wu-Jamaica affiliate to recognise the close relations with hip hop, reggae and dancehall.

“We are planning to do more work together and to incorporate the original members as well as to have them featured on more forthcoming projects in Jamaica,” said Full Moon.

Wu-Tang Clan, a highly influential hip hip group, emerged on the scene in 1992 and helped develop the East Coast hip hop and hardcore hip hop styles. Among its more prolific members were Raekwon, Method Man, RZA, GZA, the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, and Cappadonna.

The group has scored two gold, one platinum, a 3x platinum and a 4x platinum selling albums during its heyday.

Their hits included C.R.E.A.M, Gravel Pit, and Triumph.