Sounds of Marley — Wyvolyn Gager's Top 10

Wyvolyn Gager was one of the reporters from the The Gleaner who covered Bob Marley's funeral on May 21, 1981 at National Area in Kingston.

Below are her top-10 favourite Marley songs.

1 . War

2. One Love

3 . Exodus

4. Redemption Song

5. Three Little Birds

6 . Is This Love?

7 . No Woman No Cry

8. Forever Loving Jah

9 . Buffalo Soldier

10 . Natural Mystic

— Wyvolyn Gager was the first female editor-in-chief at The Gleaner Company Limited.