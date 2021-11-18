Wzdom hits the road

Reggae singer Wzdom is encouraging Jamaicans living abroad, where possible, to try assisting relatives and friends locally with remittances and goodies during the upcoming festive season.

“Even though I am not among those who celebrate Christmas, this holiday is one for giving, sharing and receiving. As such, I encourage those who are in better financial position to give a little more than last year to relatives and friends in Jamaica,” said Wzdom.

“I say so because many people expect a little more in terms of remittances for Christmas than they usually get for the rest of holidays. Give whatever you can as lots of Jamaicans cannot see their way through. And, for the seniors, please remember them in your giving,” he continued.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said support from the Jamaican Diaspora has been a critical lifeline for the country during the novel coronavirus pandemic. This, he said, was evidenced by a 70 per cent increase in net remittances inflow in March 2021 relative to March 2020, and a 36 per cent increase for the 2021 fiscal year relative to 2020.

Wzdom is promoting his latest song, On The Road, released September 17, 2021.

“I recorded the song at my home studio in St Ann's Bay where I live,” he said.

Wzdom, born Karell Wisdom, grew up in Vineyard Town, east Kingston.

“I attended Tutorial College and The Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts in [St Andrew] where I pursued a course in piano and voice training,” he said.

He said, as a child, he showed this talent performing at several concerts at the Rollington Town Seventh-day Adventist Church.

He recorded his first song, Runnings, on V1 Record label in 2004. Since then, he has recorded over 50 songs, including Won't Be Long, Don't Get Caught Up, and Better Days.