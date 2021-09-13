XKhraig sides with science

US-BASED reggae singjay XKhraig (XK) says he has come to appreciate the pressure placed on Prime Minister Andrew Holness as the country grapples with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“In regards to the lockdown and vaccination, all I can say is 'Heavy is the head that wears the crown.' The prime minister is under a lot of pressure,” XKhraig told the Jamaica Observer.

“I believe in vaccination — look at the effects that vaccines have on keeping down hepatitis B, and on polio. I agree with the lockdowns, I believe in technology and medicine...I believe that people should wear their masks but, vaccination is a personal choice. There are too many uncertainties regarding its effectiveness and long-term side effects to make it compulsory. I wish him well — whichever course of action he takes,” he continued.

There is strong vaccine hesitancy among Jamaicans and this has pushed public discourse on making the taking of the jab mandatory, although Prime Minister Holness has repeatedly said the Government is not yet at that point.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness's Vaccine Tracker, up to 11:00 am yesterday 632,384 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered. Of that number, 468,304 were first doses, 150,273 were second doses, and 13,807 were single doses.

XKhraig is currently riding a wave of success with I Think She's Perfect, which took over the number one spot on the Gambia Top 25 song chart on iTunes.

I Think She's Perfect was produced by Michael “Angel” Adams and released on the Dubplate Express label on May 30. The song is also being promoted by XK's Manager Adrian “Johno” Hillary.

Hailing from Constitution Hill in St Andrew, XK (given name Alton G Campbell) was introduced to music at an early age by family members who influenced him to join the church choir.

He attended Ardenne High School and later Mico Evening College in Kingston, Jamaica, where he studied mathematics and social biology.

“If not for music, I would have pursued a career as a mathematician or an educational psychologist,” he explained.

Some of his popular songs are Suzie, Hard Life, Duggu Duggu, Top Braff, and Stay Fly ft Bling Ras.