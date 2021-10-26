Xyclone hits Billboard again

DANCEHALL artiste Xyclone is the big news on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart this week. His 11-track set, The Sounds of South America, debuts at number nine with first-week sales of 1,064 copies.

The Sounds of South America was released on October 15 via Congress Society. Among the collaborators are Cestar Shamanes, Bittah Sosicka, Soy Malaia, Balaguero, and Asher Robinson.

Producers include Adrian “Donsome” Hanson and Dee Master (producers of the song Percolate It), Bobby Konders, Willy Chin, Orlando “Shatty Shane” Chance, Andre “OK” Production, SG Records, Slym Blackops, Jaus Col Inc Entertainment, and Peela Production.

This is Xyclone's fifth entry on the Billboard chart. From the Basement to the Big Leagues hit number one in 2017 whilel, a few months later, 2774 Waterford Parkway stalled at number four. The Year of the Wolf rose to three in 2019 while Sounds of Africa rode to seven that same year.

Congress Society, released in 2020, managed to peak at number five on the US Current Reggae Albums chart with first-week sales of 371 copies.

Back on this week's Billboard Reggae table, red-hot deejay Skillibeng's first full-length studio effort, Crocodile Teeth (LP) debuts at 15 with pure album sales of 123. Song sales were 97, audio streaming 660,949, while video-streaming totalled 35,475.

Bob Marley and the Wailers has spent 94 weeks at number one with Legend while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is steady at number two.

Look for the Good by Jason Mraz is three, UB40's Greatest Hits is four, while World on Fire by Stick Figure is five.

Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection re-enters the chart at six, Set in Stone by Stick Figure slips to seven, while Dutty Rock by Sean Paul is firm at eight.

Gold by Bob Marley and the Wailers re-enters at 10.

On the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart, Xyclone's The Sounds of South America debuts at number one while Walshy Fire's Riddimentary Selection inches up to two.

Beauty in the Silence by SOJA slips two places to three, Crocodile Teeth by Skillibeng enters at four, while Bob Marley and the Wailers's The Capitol Session 73 is five.

New at six, Black Art From The Black Ark by Lee Perry and Friends, while Higher Place by Skip Marley rises to seven.

Rebelution's In the Moment is steady at eight, The Return of Pachyman by Pachyman is nine, and Jason Mraz's Look for the Good is 10.

On regional charts, Ready to Be Loved by Jason Wilson and Carl Harvey is number one on the Rebel Vibez Canadian Top Ten Reggae Chart.

A Woman Like You by Gramps Morgan takes over the number one spot on the South Florida Reggae Chart.

On the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Reggae chart, Sweet Caroline by Chaka Demus and Freddie McGregor is number one.