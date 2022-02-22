Yaksta, DB for culture club performance

Reggae artistes Yaksta and DB are the entertainment package for National Culture Clubs Virtual Conference, beginning at 2:00 pm today.

Hosted by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) under the theme “60 and Beyond…Re-igniting the Cultural Spirit”, the event will be streamed live on the JCDC's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as JCDC Jamaica1.

The keynote speaker for the conference will be Olivia “Babsy” Grange, minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, while the panellists will include Roland Watson Grant, Jamaican novelist and screenwriter, and Dr Dominique Reid, Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2021.

“Our culture clubs is another avenue that the JCDC uses to preserve Jamaica's culture. By establishing these clubs in schools and other youth-centred and community-based institutions, we are able to directly impact the culture that our young people consume. We expose them to various tangible and intangible aspects of our traditional culture, while also providing them with training and exposure opportunities, so that they may also hone their own cultural talents,” said Marjorie Leyden-Kirton, director of community cultural development services at the JCDC.

“This annual conference gives us an opportunity to gather all these young, dynamic minds, which make up the leadership of our clubs throughout the island, to reflect on what we have achieved thus far, both as individual clubs and as a national collective, and to make plans for the future,” Leyden-Kirton concluded.

The confab was postponed last November due to the novel coronavirus.