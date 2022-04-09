Yaksta's convo boosts Richards

TEVIN Richards, principal of YGF Records, is encouraged by the feedback from Yaksta's God's Convo, that will form part of a forthcoming EP of the same name.

“The reception for God's Convo is a breath of fresh air. It's a household vibration,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “God's Convo is a very motivational and personal song. I met in an accident on October 9, 2021 and ever since then, the lyrics guided me and even prevented me from drinking alcohol,” he said, noting that he did not receive any serious injuries.

The title track was released on February 25. Jahshii, Jahvillani and Isure will be featured on the EP. A release date has not been finalised.

The producer added that it was pretty seamless to decide who he wanted on his project.

“At first, I sent it Yaksta because of the strings and calmness of the beat. I knew he would be able to meditate throughout it. Then after that I scouted Jahshii, Jahvillani and Isure. In addition there will be an extended version with some other acts that How Wow Records and I are working on,” he said.

Richards, who is in his mid-20s, got into production shortly after graduating from Calabar High School.

Badder Dan Dem is the name of the initial recording in 2014 with Jahvillani.

Since then Richards has maintained ties with the deejay, handling most of his business affairs. He also produced songs by Jimmy Riley, Dawn Penn, Chezidek, Capleton, Shenseea, Devin Di Dakta, Vershon and African dancehall artiste Shatta.

His first mainstream project was The Chronicles of Success, a rhythm featuring songs from Chezidek, Zagga, Vershon, Deep Jahi and Zamunda.

Richards has several other projects in the pipeline.

“The goal for YGF is to continue to produce great music and venture into new markets. Our numbers keep growing and our partnerships have been fruitful, so we all strive for excellence together (HowWow Records, Slingerz Records),” Richards added.

— Kediesha Perry