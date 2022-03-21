Yaksta shares his Ambition at Sigma

YAKSTA shared some of his 'Ambition' with participants in Sunday's second leg of the Sagicor Sigma Team 'Bubble' Run in New Kingston.

He was one of two entertainers to grace the stage ahead of the 5.5-kilometre charity road race. The other was second-placed winner in the 2017 Digicel Rising Stars competition Jodian Pantry, who did a rousing rendition of Jamaica's national anthem.

During last Thursday's budget presentation in Parliament, Prime Minister Andrew Holness tipped his hat to Yaksta, who was present, for his positive lyrics.

Holness said: “Recently, I met and was inspired by two of our new artistes and a producer. One of them is here with us today…a young man who goes by the name of Yaksta. He is known for his hit song Ambition. I also met Blvk H3ro, who has the hit song It Nuh Easy and Tandra (Jhagroo), who is a music producer and engineer at Big Yard studios. Yaksta is promoting a positive influence on Jamaican music and so, too, is Blvk H3ro,” said Holness.

Yaksta, whose given name is Kemaul Martin, released Ambition in 2021. In response, he said the prime minister's comments made him feel appreciated.

“It's a feeling of appreciation for the hard work that I've been putting in and continue to put in,” he told Jamaica Observer.

Sunday's event was the second in-person run, which comprised individually registered participants, while last week's outing was geared to corporate entities.

The road race kicked off at 7:00 am on Knutsford Boulevard, went through sections of the Corporate Area, and ended on Oxford Road in the vicinity of Emancipation Park.

The Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run is now in its 24th year, and the Sagicor Foundation is aiming to raise $50 million this year to procure medical equipment for the beneficiary of the run, the Kingston Public Hospital.

