Yaksta looks to Fete Life

DESPITE the dark shadows cast over the island by COVID-19 and the subsequent curfews and lockdowns, Yaksta is aiming to lift spirits with the party-flavoured Fete Life.

The singer recently teamed up with United Kingdom-based Maximum Sound Production for the summer.

Released on August 20, Fete Life is available on all digital platforms. The song is part of the rhythm-juggling label Afrojam 21.

“My intention is to continue to build out my catalogue with a diverse body of music, from social commentary, reality, roots to feel-good music, because that's the kind of person that I am. I make music as it comes to me and that sometimes depends on the mood or environment that I'm in or even the inspiration I may receive from a particular incident or situation,” said Yaksta.

Born Kemaul Martin, Yaksta found solace in writing songs after working in the tourism sector at Bamboo Beach Club, Jamaica Grande Hotel, and then RIU in Montego Bay.

In 2018 he released songs including Home and Boogie Woogie, and Te Amor (remix) featuring Mr Vegas and Topo La Maskara in 2020, which gave him an underground following. However, in March, he shot to national prominence with the breakout single Ambition. The music video has surpassed six million views on YouTube.

— BB